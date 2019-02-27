Hundreds gather for celebration of diversity at Hampshire Pride festival

HUNDREDS gathered for the fifth annual Hampshire Pride festival to celebrate diversity, inclusivity and community across the county

The event, which took place last Saturday, is the first festival in the national Pride calendar.

The parade started at the iconic Great Hall, where the University of Winchester Busker Society and the Solent Gay Men’s Chorus entertained the crowds.

The parade travelled through Winchester, to the rhythm of drums and whistles, down Jewry Street, the North Walls, St George’s Street and on to the statue of King Alfred.

The procession then returned past the cathedral and up the High Street to the Elizabeth II Court, where there was an indoor street festival.

Before setting off, the crowd was addressed by deputy mayor of Winchester, councillor Eleanor Bell, and leader of Hampshire County Council, Councillor Roy Perry.

Phil Linssen, from Piecaramba said: ‘As a Hampshire-based business it is important to us to support the community. We are very supportive of the LGBT community and are here to give our colours to the festival.’

Many businesses along the route had decorated their windows in a show of support. Business owner, Gary Whiter, who runs Cabinet Rooms cafe-bar on Jewry Street and is also a member of the pride organising committee, said: ‘It’s fantastic to see so many hundreds of people getting involved in today’s event as well as local businesses flying their flags to show their support.’

Hampshire Pride chair and festival director, Sarah-Louise Collins said: ‘Today has been a huge day with rolling road closures for the first time and the largest parade ever in the city.

‘The atmosphere has been amazing and it’s been wonderful to see so many families and groups of friends come along to show their solidarity for the LGBT+ community across Hampshire. We’re already excited about what next year’s event will bring as we’re looking to grow it to include even more people and businesses in 2020.’