Hundreds of CDs, tapes and records for sale at Gosport event

HUNDREDS of records, cassette tapes and CDs will be on sale tomorrow.

The first ever Gosport Record Fair is being held at the Discovery Centre, in the town centre, and will have a range of music for people to buy.

The day, which the organisers hope to see become a regular event, will have around 18 tables of music from sellers across the country.

Kieron Howes, organiser, said: ‘The idea came around because I’ve noticed there isn’t anywhere you can purchase a record or music on any format at a reasonable price in Gosport.

‘I decided something needs to change as there are many music fans and collectors in the area.’

The event is between 11am and 3pm. Entry is free but donations will got towards charity Tonic Music. For details search Gosport Record Fair on Facebook.