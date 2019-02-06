Have your say

HUNDREDS of firefighters worked around the clock to battle a blaze at a warehouse in Hampshire.

Emergency services were called to the fire at the Ocado depot in Andover at 2.44am on Tuesday.

The blaze at the robot-run distribution centre was declared a major incident yesterday and 200 firefighters were involved in battling it.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue tweeted at 5.43am this morning to say that it was no longer a major incident.

Four firefighters have been treated for minor smoke inhalation as a result of the fire at the warehouse.

Part of the roof collapsed during the blaze.