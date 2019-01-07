Hundreds of people flood Southsea beach for new year’s clean up

MORE than 500 people flocked to Southsea seafront at the weekend for the first official beach clean of the year.

In an event organised by Southsea Beachwatch on Saturday morning, keen cleaners scoured the beach for litter, from South Parade Pier up towards Eastney.

From left, Annabel Radcliffe, Kim Barton-Smith and Hollie Foster. Southsea beach clean, Eastney. Saturday 5th January 2019 Picture: Chris Moorhouse (050119 - 87261)

Katerina Campbell, 36 from Portsmouth, said: ‘It’s been really good to see so many people here – it shows just how much they care about where we live.

‘I found a few sparklers so I think there may have been some new year’s parties that people didn’t tidy away themselves.’

Daisy Gardner, 5 from Eastney, said: ‘This was the first time I’ve done it and I really enjoyed it.

‘My mum and I found lots of sweet wrappers and plastic rubbish.’

Tina Knight and her nephew, Henry Knight, 10. Southsea beach clean, Eastney. Saturday 5th January 2019 Picture: Chris Moorhouse (050119 - 87347)

Organiser Sergio Di Dino added: ‘It’s great to see so many people here, as far as the eye can see.

‘We do beach cleans every month and there are lots of familiar faces today – it’s really important to keep the momentum we picked up last year, so that we can make a big difference to the seafront.

‘Thank you to everyone who came along to help.’