Hundreds of people to attend fifth annual Hampshire Pride this Saturday 

UP TO 500 revellers are expected to attend the fifth annual Hampshire Pride parade this weekend.

The event will see roads closed in Winchester on Saturday to allow the parade to weave through the city centre in a celebration of LGBT+ inclusivity, solidarity and community.

Hampshire Pride in 2018. Picture by Mike Hall.

Hampshire Pride chair and festival director Sarah-Louise Collins said: ‘We’re very excited to welcome visitors to Winchester this Saturday for the fifth Hampshire Pride.

‘With the new assembly at the Great Hall and route through the city, we are embarking on a new era for Hampshire Pride where more people than ever before can take part in this annual celebration of diversity.’

Festival goers will assemble at the Great Hall from midday where there will be live music from the Busking Society and Gay Men’s Chorus to get people into the spirit of the event.

Families are welcome to come along and join in with the festivities and there will be a library corner and circus skills to entertain the children.

The parade will leave the Great Hall shortly after 2pm and make its way down Jewry Street and the North Walls before passing down Parchment Street to go down to the King Alfred Statue.

The procession will then move back up the High Street to the Cathedral’s Outer Close before passing through the Square and back up the High

The festival is being sponsored by property developer and investor, Gentian Partnerships Ltd.

Nick Ekins, managing director of Gentian Partnerships Ltd, said: ‘As a local business with several projects across Hampshire, we are delighted to be supporting the local community with Hampshire Pride. We hope everyone has a fantastic day.’

Other local businesses are showing their support with Chococo and Piecaramba selling refreshments to the crowds and competition prizes being provided by other businesses such as Sainsbury’s and Cabinet Rooms.

The festival finishes with the Black & White after party’ from 8pm at the Vault, Winchester Student Union.

For more go to hampshirepride.org