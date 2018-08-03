Hundreds of VWs to display on Southsea Common for Beach Dubbin’ debut on Sunday

VOLKSWAGEN enthusiasts will have a field day on Sunday as a hotly-anticipated summer show makes its debut.

Beach Dubbin’ is expected to see more than 1,000 VWs take to Southsea Common from 10am as it takes the baton from the hugely popular former Beach Buggin’ event.

In the past, the fixture has seen thousands of spectators marvel over camper vans, Beetles motorbikes and buggies – often on a gloriously sunny day.

This year looks no different, with Met Office forecasts pitching Sunday to be sunny with clear skies and highs of 23C.

Charlotte Cox is one of the event’s organisers and is hoping for a stellar turnout, after a previous dispute with Portsmouth City Council forced Beach Buggin’ to be remodelled.

The authority had expressed concerns about vehicles moving close to the War Memorial on the Common – calling for the monument to be fenced – with greater security for its 5,000-plus revellers.

IN PICTURES: Beach Buggin 2017 at Southsea Common

Charlotte said: ‘It’s a huge relief to be able to go ahead. I’ve loved the show for years and it’s such an important event on the Common.

‘There was some discussion over what its future would be, but we want people to know it’s 100 per cent going ahead.

‘The weather looks amazing and we have more than 1,000 vehicles signed up to attend.’

Similar to Beach Buggin’, proceeds raised from vehicle bookings will go toward a good cause – this year it will be Pompey in the Community.

The event is free to attend on-foot, but will cost VW club members and those wishing to display their vehicles on the day £5, if they want to enter the show’s competitions.

Otherwise, entry is £10 per vehicle for the day.

Beach Dubbin’ will also feature local trader, local food stalls, a DJ, live performers and children’s entertainment.