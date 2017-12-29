Husband tells of sadness as Fareham care centre shuts down

A HUSBAND has told of his sadness after the daycare centre that looked after his late wife closed.

Allen Compton took his wife to Kershaw Day Care Centre in Fareham after she was diagnosed with dementia.

It was run by Age Concern Hampshire and provided care for conditions including dementia and Alzheimer’s.

It had 37 users from an area covering Portchester, Fareham, Titchfield, Locks Heath, Stubbington and Hill Head.

Mr Compton, 71, said: ‘My wife, Iris went to the centre for 18 months before she passed away this year. It was a really great centre.’

He kept in contact with some of the staff at the centre and they told him the centre was to close yesterday.

He said: ‘When they told me the news, they were both in shock.

‘They had been informed on December 1 about the closure.’

Mr Compton added: ‘For me the centre gave me some respite because as a carer it is 24/7. So I had time to do my own thing.

‘I feel sorry for the carers who no longer have that option.’

A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council said: ‘Services at the Kershaw Day Care Centre have been provided by Age Concern, and we are aware it will no longer be providing services at the centre after the end of this year.

‘The individuals currently using the service have been reassessed so that alternative arrangements can be made to continue to meet their needs.’

Fareham Borough Council leader Councillor Sean Woodward said: ‘The home is run by Age Concern and it was the one to make the decision on its closure. There is another Age Concern centre in Lockswood, so I believe the clients will be moved there. But I think it is a great shame, because the people in the surrounding area might find it difficult to get over to Lockswood.

‘It is unfortunate that Age Concern are doing this and I am interested to see what they do for the clients of the centre.’

Age Concern Hampshire was unavailable for comment at the time of publication.