I lost three stone with Slimming World – now I’m helping others to lose weight and feel great

My journey as a Slimming World member began back in August 2017 when I cameback from my summer holiday the fattest and heaviest I had ever been.

I was so desperately unhappy as over a number of years my weight spiralled out of control – and to top it all I was facing having to go into the next dress size up as all my clothes were far too tight!

I had seen a friend on Facebook celebrating her weight loss achievements with stickers and certificates and I soon discovered that these were through Slimming World.

So early one Saturday morning I nervously took a step through a Slimming World group door. Once in there the realisation that I wasn’t alone in my struggle was huge and the warm welcome I received from my consultant and the amazing group of fellow healthy eaters was amazing. Let’s just say I have never looked back!

I achieved my target weight at Christmas 2017, with three stone lost in just 16 weeks. Following the extra easy plan was completely life changing for us, as a family.

We enjoyed cooking from scratch some family favourites such as chilli con carne, curry and our very favourite Slimming World-friendly fakeaway Chinese.

This was a plan where nothing was off limits, so I could still enjoy a cheeky glass of Prosecco!

Slimming World had transformed me and my lifestyle, so when the opportunity arose to become a consultant I jumped at the chance, as being able to support others in achieving their weight loss dreams and to ultimately feel happier and be healthier was my next goal.

I relaunched my first group in April 2018 and have had the pleasure of successfully supporting more than 150 members since then. To see members flourish and achieve their weight loss dreams and ultimately gain self-confidence and belief is so powerful and I am truly honoured to be a consultant with Slimming World.

It will be a real pleasure to relaunch the Nimrod Community Centre Saturday morning group and I look forward to meeting and supporting you all on April 27 at 8.30am.