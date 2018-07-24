I sat through a reading at Havant’s new Psychic Cafe and here is what happened

WITH the utmost respect to the man, it would be fair to say I arrived at Tim Robbins’ Psychic Cafe a sceptic.

Not of him, but of spiritualism and the legitimacy of medium readings in general.

When we sat down to talk, I heard most of his previous clients were enthusiastic, but some took more convincing than others.

But halfway through our chat, we had our own moment.

My notes were no good as Mr Robbins began unearthing details from my own life – he knew one of my two grandmothers was dead and rightly pinpointed it to be the one from my mother’s side.

He said her husband, my granddad, was also no longer with us. Right again.

‘He wants to say hello, because you didn’t get to say goodbye to him,’ Mr Robbins concluded.

That part wasn’t strictly true, as my granddad passed at home when I was a boy.

But if by chance he reads The News beyond the grave – hello, old mate.