Iain McInnes has declared himself ‘privileged’ to be Pompey’s guest at their Checkatrade Trophy final.

But the former Blues chairman joked there were no guarantees he would be able to suppress his distinctive match-day passion.

Along with a number of ex-Pompey directors from the fan ownership era, McInnes has been invited into Wembley's Royal Box for Sunday’s clash with Sunderland.

The Gosport Borough chairman had already been planning to attend the fixture, along with up to 25 of his family.

READ MORE: How Pompey’s win over Sunderland, Kenny Jackett’s big-match experience and the Blues fans can impact on Checkatrade Trophy final against Black Cats

Instead he will now attend as Michael Eisner’s guest, along with wife Jane.

The News' Wembley special goes on sale this Saturday

McInnes quit the Fratton Park boardroom in May 2017, following four years at the helm during which he helped revitalise a club facing liquidation.

Now, for one match only, he is returning to survey Pompey’s bid for silverware.

‘It's a grand and unexpected gesture which Jane and I are privileged to accept,’ said McInnes.

‘I am sure the club’s motivation is the recognition of the collective achievement in saving this great club of ours.

‘And considering recognition is always the greatest motivator, I am proud to be the chief whip for what we achieved!

‘To be honest, it’s a shame the Royal Box doesn’t hold 20,000 people because all those fans who stuck with the club should also get this recognition.

‘I know it’s important to win any game, but this has to be a huge celebration of how far we have come.

‘What a proud day for all of us to be able to go back to Wembley after thinking not so long ago we wouldn’t have a club at all.

‘When you consider all the dark days we had and the grief we went through, it really was traumatic.

‘The gesture to invite us, which I greatly appreciate, is the club recognising what we achieved. The current owners have taken it on and where they’ve got to is a credit to them.

‘Let’s hope it’s a great day, let’s hope we can win, but let’s celebrate what we have achieved.

‘And I’m really looking forward to being part of it again after a period of time.’

READ MORE: The Portsmouth trio who can feel aggrieved not to have made League One Team of the Season

McInnes, of course, was renowned for his passionate presence in Pompey’s directors’ box as chairman.

He added: ‘Jane has already bought a gag and industrial-strength Velcro to make sure I behave myself in the box!

‘As somebody who is committed and enthusiastic, sometimes I perhaps go a bit over the top and normally apologise, but it’s always meant in good fun!’