Ice cream van badly damaged in fire at Portchester Castle

AN ice cream van was badly damaged in a fire at Portchester Castle.

The blaze happened today at around 1.30pm in the car park of the historic building as scorching temperatures continued across the area.

Pictures show that the van has been burned out as a result of the fire and significant damage has been done.

Firefighters from Portchester fire station were called to tackle the blaze.

The station tweeted: ‘Pump mobilised to an Ice Cream Van fire at Portchester Castle. 2 BA (breathing apparatus), 2 Hose reels used to extinguish. TOC 13.33.’

Photos shared by Portchester fire station show the ferocity of the fire in the ice cream van which has left the vehicle badly damaged.

An ice cream van has been badly damaged after a fire at Portchester Castle. Picture: Ben Griffiths

