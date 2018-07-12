Iconic Porsches suspended 52m above ground in 2018 Festival of Speed central feature at Goodwood

REVELLERS at the Goodwood Festival of Speed – which returns today for 2018 – have been wowed by the event’s central feature.

Six iconic Porsche cars have been suspended almost 52m in the air in a sculpture created by British artist and designer Gerry Judah.

Another view of the sculpture. Credit: Paul Melbert

The eye-catching work begins from the ground, where one single, narrow spine – only 12cm wide – shoots up to stem into seven pointed spindles.

On six of those the vehicles sit, with a seventh pointing sharply into the sky.

A statement from the festival describes the work as the ‘ultimate expression of design

engineering and speed’ which ‘epitomises both the event and its celebrated marque, Porsche’.

Mr Judah, who has been masterminding the event’s central features for the past 21 years, began the design process for the sculpture with concepts and sketches – in collaboration with Diales engineers.

It now stands outside the event, after the creative process culminated in construction by Littlehampton Welding.

Mr Judah’s other installations can be seen in settings as varied as the Imperial War Museum, St Paul’s Cathedral and the India High Commission – as well as locations across the world including Mexico, New Zealand, South Korea and an entrance sculpture outside the Porscheplatz Museum in Zuffenhausen, Stuttgart.

