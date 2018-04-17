IN PICTURES: Action-packed film festival is back

Have your say

The very best in adventure films will be on display when the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour returns to The Kings Theatre.

This event showcases a selection of short adventure films, featuring today’s up-and-coming adventurers on mind-blowing journeys in the most remote and spectacular corners of the globe.

Audiences can expect amazing cinematography, stunning scenery, some hair-raising moments and lots of laughs.

Rosie Fuller, from Banff, said: ‘Viewers will leave inspired to have an adventure of their own.

‘The screenings appeal to people of all ages – all they need is their spirit of adventure.’

Here are some stills from the films showing at the Portsmouth event, on April 26. To book tickets go to kingsportsmouth.co.uk.