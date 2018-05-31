IN PICTURES: Fabulous Festival of Flowers

Have your say

Chichester Cathedral exploded into a riot of colour and sweet perfume with its biennial Festival of Flowers.

Acclaimed as ‘the gold standard’ of flower festivals, this year’s event will see more than 15,000 visitors enjoy the cathedral transformed, both inside and out, into a floral spectacular of more than 50,000 flowers from today (May 31) until Saturday.

More than 240 flower arrangers will create 80 stunning flower arrangements to express the theme of this year’s festival, This Earthly Paradise.

Tickets are priced between £8 and £14.

The money raised will contribute to the specialist restoration of the cathedral.

Go to chichestercathedral.org.uk.

