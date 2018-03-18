IN PICTURES: Snowy scenes as ‘Beast from the East 2.0’ descends on Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH has been turned into a picture of winter after snow descended on the city throughout the night.

Families, dog-walkers and keen photographers have all taken to their nearest open spaces to enjoy the conditions – which have caused disruption in some parts of Hampshire.

Jake and Maverick Gofton enjoy the snow. in Southsea. Credit: Keith Woodland

The cold snap has led to public safety warnings from county police and fire crews, who have been out diffusing weather-related incidents over the weekend.

On Twitter, a spokesperson for Portchester fire station said this morning: ‘SC928 has been busy so far this weekend assisting @SCAS999 at medical emergencies in Portsmouth & surrounding areas.

‘Please allow extra time for any journeys & only make essential journeys. Why not take this opportunity to check on any elderly neighbours.’

The message came after Hampshire police were called to the M3 northbound at junction six just after 5am, where a jack-knifed lorry blocked two lanes.

Elsewhere, football matches across The News’ patch have been called off – with pitches unplayable thanks to wintry conditions.

Both Moneyfields FC Ladies and Gosport Borough Ladies Football Club announced their fixtures this morning had been given the red light.

Looking ahead, the Met Office yellow weather warning continues – as temperatures are set to sit at 1C and more snow is expected to fall at about 8pm.