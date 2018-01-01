‘Inadequate’ home run by social care giant is put in special measures

Have your say

INSPECTORS have put a care home run by a giant of the private health sector into special measures.

Harry Sotnick House, which houses 92 older people, in Cranleigh Road, Buckland, has been branded inadequate by the Care Quality Commission.

The watchdog’s report said there were medicine errors, ‘lack of good clinical leadership’ and there were ‘not always sufficient staff with suitable skills, knowledge and experience’.

While people were cared for in a ‘kind and compassionate way’ there was confusion and misunderstanding over what constituted end of life care.

The home, run by Care UK, was not safe when it was inspected in October – and had only recently been taken out of special measures.

During the inspection the watchdog had to launch an investigation into a ‘serious medicines incident’ relating to an incident in August.

It had been reported to the CQC but not properly investigated.

The organisation has now deployed ‘senior nurses’ to the home in the wake of the report.

Care UK’s director of care, quality and governance Rachel Gilbert said: ‘Even before the CQC visit in October, our own internal inspections over a period of time fully recognised that the extremely high dependency of many of the residents at the home, who live with multiple complex conditions, has placed very great pressure on the operation of the home.

‘The home has essentially been asked to act as a community hospital ward rather than a social care service.

‘A programme of activity was already in place to address those areas where these pressures have created shortcomings and where improvements were needed.

‘In particular, we have been re-training all those colleagues who manage medication.

‘I have personally been working with the team to ensure that everyone understands and follows our processes for dispensing medicines safely and keeping accurate records.’

The CQC report said a man died in 2016. Care UK said there was a misunderstanding at the home after a GP requested a pain medication patch was changed to one with a lower dose.

The misunderstanding led to a two-day delay, Care UK said.

An inquest was held and found the man’s death was due to natural causes.

But CQC had not been told of the incident.