Increase in animal plastic litter issues

AN ANIMAL welfare charity has recorded a rise in incidents affecting animals involving plastic litter.

In the South East, the RSPCA said there were 56 incidents involving plastic litter in 2015, but last year (2018) that rose to 77.

RSPCA Head of Wildlife, Adam Grogan, said: ‘This shocking rise in plastic litter incidents suggests that plastic is a growing threat to animals. Our latest data sadly reflects the wider litter crisis taking place right now across the globe and action is urgently needed.’

Nationally there was a rise from 473 in 2015 to 579 in 2018.

Adam added: ‘From seals with deep infected wounds caused by frisbees cutting into their necks, to geese trapped in fishing line, plastic is clearly having an increasing impact on animal welfare.’