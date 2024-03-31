Incredible drone footage shows Circus Extreme tent in Southsea going up

An adrenaline filled circus show is coming to Southsea and drone footage has captured the preparation.
Circus Extreme will be heading to Southsea between Thursday, April 4 to April 21, as part of its world tour. The shows will provide its customers with nail biting performances and there is set to be something for everyone - and drone footage has captured the preparation to get the tent up and running.

The circus tent is goingup on Southsea Common ready for the fun to start. Picture credit: My Portsmouth By Drone The circus tent is goingup on Southsea Common ready for the fun to start. Picture credit: My Portsmouth By Drone
This famous circus will be travelling across Europe this year to wow its customers with daring acts including the double wheel of death stunt performed by The Danguir Troupe who will also be showcasing the World’s First double summersault. Laura Miller, will be showcasing her aquatic aerial ring which unites the elements of fire, water and air. Witness the aerial hoop skills combining grace, beauty, visually stunning lights and music that will transport viewers into a sci-fi world.

There will not be any shows on April 15 and 16 - for more information about timings, click here.

