Indiana Jones movie to be brought to life with live orchestra

FANS of the popular film character Indiana Jones will be able to enjoy Raiders of the Lost Ark with a live orchestra.

The nationwide tour of the iconic action film is coming to Portsmouth later this year.

The full film will be shown on the big screen accompanied by the Czech National Symphony Orchestra.

Movie fans are invited to enjoy the first instalment of the Indianan Jones franchise with John Williams’ score, conducted by Ben Palmer.

The major film, first screened in 1981, is set to be projected in HD quality at Portsmouth Guildhall in September.

A statement from the organisers said: ‘The film that gave the world one of its greatest movie heroes, Indiana Jones, is back and better than ever before.

‘Relive the magic on the silver screen with the original great adventure, Raiders of the Lost Ark, with John Williams’ epic score performed live to picture by a full symphony orchestra.’

This new tour follows the huge nationwide success of Jaws in Concert and Jurassic Park in Concert.

Other places on the tour include Manchester, Bath, Birmingham, Leicester, Nottingham, Liverpool and Hull.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film is set in 1936 and follows Harrison Ford’s character Indiana Jones.

He is tasked by US Army Intelligence to recover the legendary Ark of the Covenant before it falls into the hands of the Nazis.

The concert will be in Portsmouth on September 26.

Tickets are available at gigsandtours.com or ticketmaster.co.uk.

Raiders of the Lost Ark was nominated for nine Oscars, including Best Picture, in 1982.

It won Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Visual Effects and Best Art Direction-Set Decoration.

It also received a Special Achievement Award for Sound Effects Editing along with other numerous awards, including a Grammy Award and Best Picture at the People’s Choice Awards.

Spielberg was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award.