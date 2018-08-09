Initiative to stop wrong waste in recycle bins

TO REDUCE the amount of non-recyclable materials being put in recycling bins, a council has launched a new scheme.

The ‘Bin Buddy’ is a member of Fareham Borough Council’s Streetscene team who will visit homes where crews have been unable to collect a recycling bin due to the wrong kind of waste in it and offer guidance to residents on what can and can’t be recycled.

Executive member for Streetscene, Councillor Simon Martin, said: ‘Bin contamination is an issue affecting councils across the country.

‘We hope by having our Bin Buddy on hand to explain what you can recycle we can raise awareness.

‘This in turn will reduce the time and resources which go into filtering out the non-recyclables at our processing plant.’

Residents who would prefer not to be visited about their bin should contact the council with their address via publicity@fareham.gov.uk or call 01329 236100.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​