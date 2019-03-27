Viv Solomon-Otabor and Dion Donohue have been ruled out of Sunday’s Checkatrade Trophy final against Sunderland at Wembley.

The Pompey duo were major doubts with calf and groin injuries respectively and manager Kenny Jackett has explained that although they are improving they will not be back this week.

Instead the focus is on getting them fully fit for the crunch games ahead in the race to get promotion to the Championship as well as the other players in the squad who are currently working their way back from injury.

Jackett said: ‘They (Solomon-Otabor and Donohue) are improving but won’t make this week with those two.

‘Then we have the likes of Andy Cannon and Bryn Morris as well, they will all return to training within the next two weeks.

‘We just have to make sure, with everything we have to play for, that they get back and stay back and their injuries don’t reoccur.’

Viv Solomon-Otabor has been ruled out of the Wembley final. Picture: Joe Pepler

Cannon has not featured since starting for Pompey against Oxford on January 19 after picking up a thigh problem.

Morris has been out since he played against Barnsley at Fratton Park and has had groin and ankle problems as he battles to get fully fit.