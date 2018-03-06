Innovation extension open for business

Have your say

THE EXTENSION of a business hub has finally been completed.

Ceremonial keys to the £7m Fareham Innovation Centre extension at Daedalus have been handed over by contractor Morgan Sindall.

The extension will provide 3,400 square metres of new floor space, 33 new offices, five new workshops and spacious new conference facilities.

Andy Duff, managing director of Morgan Sindall’s South region, said: ‘We’re pleased to have successfully delivered this element of the expansion, which will significantly enhance the facilities available, ahead of programme.’

The Innovation Centre extension will be available for businesses in April.

Councillor Seán Woodward said: ‘It’s great to reach this milestone in the extension to the Innovation Centre.

With this extension, we have added to the excellent facilities already on offer and when it’s open for business we anticipate around 300 highly skilled new job opportunities will be created.’