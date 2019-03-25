Innovative mobile escape room challenge comes to Portsmouth in a 40ft shipping container

ESCAPE room fans will be able to put themselves to the test – locked in a 40ft shipping container.

Challenger Escapes has converted a 40ft shipping container into an interactive portable escape room and is currently on a tour of the UK.

It will take residency in Portsmouth at two sites over the coming weeks: the Pyramids Centre in Southsea from March 30 until April 30 and the Mountbatten Centre in Stamshaw from May 1 until May 23.

Challenger Escapes is run by two brothers, Jamie Pollard-Jones, 26; an army Captain with the King’s Royal Hussars and Sam, 23, a sport management graduate from Bournemouth University.

The firm began as a concept after the pair took a trip to Budapest to explore the city and its escape rooms. They saw the units in action, creating fun and interesting atmospherics, in limited spaces.

Jamie said: ‘Escape Rooms are not a new concept to the UK but by combining the portable features of a 40ft ISO container; and a desire for a new and innovative product we believed there was a gap in the market we could exploit.’

Their latest game launched in December and has been named HEIST!.

Jamie said: ‘So far it has received nothing but five-star reviews on both TrustPilot and Facebook.

‘The rough outline is set amongst the Cold War where an agent, working behind enemy lines in Russia, had attained a key set of Russian plans. However he knew that he had been compromised and therefore couldn’t travel home with the plans.

‘The only way he could hide the plans was by using this shipping container and developing a puzzle that only his home forces could solve in the allotted time before the container self-destructs.’

Participants have an hour to solve the puzzle. Tickets start at £19 per person, with teams up to six allowed.

HEIST! can also be booked for corporate and events. For more go to challengerescapes.com/