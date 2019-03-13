Have your say

AN INQUEST has opened into the death of a teenage boy at a children’s home on Hayling Island.

Damian Szarach, 17, died on Wednesday, March 6 while at Poppy Lodge, in Church Road.

Police have deemed the death to be non-suspicious. Picture: Malcolm Wells (190306-4867)

Portsmouth Coroners’ Court is preparing the inquest into the teenager’s death.

As previously reported, emergency services descended upon the children’s home shortly after 1pm after Damian’s body was discovered.

The youngster’s body was found next to an ‘unknown substance’, prompting a major response from firefighters.

Up to 15 officers, supported by police, and South Central Ambulance Service’s (Scas) hazardous area response team were called in to assess the area.

Paramedics from Scas confirmed that Damian had died at the scene.

Speaking last week, a spokeswoman for Poppy Lodge said: ‘An active investigation is currently being conducted by Hampshire police and we are unable to comment at this time.’

A spokesman for Hampshire police said the force ‘did not believe the death to be suspicious’ and that the substance found was ‘not a risk to the public’.

Poppy Lodge is run by Hillcrest Children’s Services Ltd and provides care and accommodation for up to seven young men with complex difficulties.

It is rated outstanding by Ofsted, who last inspected in September last year.

But in a recommendation inspectors said staff should ‘continually and actively assess the risks to each child and the arrangements in place to protect them’.