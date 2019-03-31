Have your say

Inspired by the presence of ex-All Black Craig Newby and a host of previous captains Havant powered to a 28-7 win against Westcombe Park at Hooks Lane.

Newby was guest speaker at the past captains lunch before the game and the home side served up a treat.

Senior coach Will Knight felt it was an important win as Havant look to finish the season with a flourish.

He said: ‘It was a good performance in front of a large vociferous crowd.

‘The final scoreline flattered our opponents.

‘We created a lot of chances and took four of them.

‘There were at least four or five others that went begging because of knock-ons or other slight inaccuracies.

‘To be fair Westcombe Park were hardly in the game at all.’

Spurred on by their big support the home side showed great intensity right from the start.

Joel Knight knocked over a fourth minute penalty and eight minutes later the hosts claimed their first try.

Some good approach work ended with Joe Davis making a fantastic pick-up off his toes to pile over the line.

Havant soon stretched their lead further with a try created by Scott Morris.

The winger made a huge break from one twenty-two to the other before offloading to Richie Janes for the try.

Joel Knight converted to give Havant a 15-0 lead.

Will Knight added: ‘In the next twenty minutes we missed out on three more tries.

Joel Knight added a another penalty at the start of the second half.

Havant's only missed tackle of the afternoon presented the visitors with their score but the hosts were soon back on top.

Before the end Wayne Dugan and Morris completed the confident win with further tries.

Knight wants to see his side maintain their momentum right to the end of the season.

He added: ‘We have two very tough games to go, a Hampshire derby at Tottonians and a home game against title chasing Medway.

‘Though it can't happen this season our ultimate aim is to get promoted.

‘We feel that we are good enough and on our day are capable of beating anyone in this league.

‘It is all about consistency and doing the business week in week out.

‘That comes with greater strength in depth which is something we have improved this season.

‘Due to unavailability at times players have stepped up and done very well for us.

‘That should stand us in good stead going forward.

‘We will be looking to keep our squad together and also maybe make a few additions ahead of next season.’