Investigation is launched after man dies during horrific blaze in Fratton

A MAN has died following a flat fire in Fratton, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service has revealed.

The tragedy took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Fire crews from Southsea and Cosham fire stations were scrambled to the a flat at Hall Court, in Fratton Road, shortly after 12.15am.

Four fire appliances – three from Southsea and one from Cosham – and 24 firefighters were deployed to the scene where a male was found to have died.

Four breathing apparatus and a hose jet were used to tackle the blaze on the ground floor flat.

A woman was also taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham suffering from smoke inhalation.

The identity of the man has not yet been revealed but a spokesman for the fire service has said ‘the cause of the fire was still under investigation’.

The News has approached Hampshire Constabulary for comment.