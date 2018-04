Have your say

THE Fareham Society and surfers against sewage are organising their Annual Beach Clean at Meon Shore, Hill Head, this coming Sunday.

All volunteers should meet at the Meon Shore Residential Chalets and nearby public convenience block and sign in at 9.30am for a 10am start.

Bags will be provided but participants should wear gloves and shoes.

For further information about the beach clean, contact 01329 280526 or email nappiesfrommeg@gmail.com