Isle of Wight Festival 2018 headliners and full line up

Isle of Wight Festival is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary next week with a jam packed line up.

Featuring pop sensations, rock legends and the stars of tomorrow, the bill is befitting the festival’s golden celebration.

Kasabian will bring the 'Fire' to the main stage Picture: Isle of Wight Festival

And with the festivies set to kick off next Thursday, here is all you need to know about the Isle of Wight Festival line up and headliners.

Who is headlining?

The festival kicks off on Thursday night with a headline set from indie-band The Wombats.

On Friday night rockers Kasabian will be headlining the Main Stage. So expect plenty of ‘Fire’ throughout the show. While Chase and Status top the bill on the Big Top stage playing one of their signature DJ sets.

Raise your glass if you are excited for the Isle of Wight Festival Picture: Sam Taylor

Depeche Mode will be bringing their eletronic stylings to the Main Stage on the Saturday night as they co-headline with former Oasis frontman and rock legend Liam Gallagher. It sounds like a ‘Wonderwall’ of a time. Hacienda Classical will be headlining the Big Top stage.

The Killers, fresh of releasing will be closing out the festival and the 50th anniversary celebrations on the Sunday night. So if you look on the ‘Mr Brightside’ it should be a spectacular way to end the weekend.

While Travis will be closing out the Big Top stage the same night.

Camila Cabello will be bringing a taste of Havana to the Isle of Wight Festival 2018. Picture: Isle of Wight Festival

What is the line up for Thursday?

While The Wombats are the main act for the first night of the Isle of Wight Festival this year, Hot Dub Time Machine and T.Rextasy will also be performing on the Thursday.

What is the line up for Friday?

The festival, and the 50th anniversary celebrations, will be kicking off in full on Friday and the line up certainly looks fit for the occasion!

The Killers will be closing the festival out Picture: Isle of Wight Festival

Joining headliners Kasabian on the main stage are ‘The Man Who Can’t Be Moved’ hitmakers The Script, as well as American legend Nile Rodgers & Chic.

Pop star and ‘Girls’ hitmaker Rita Ora will also be performing on the main stage on Friday, alongside Walking on Cars and Bang Bang Romeo.

While on the Big Top ‘Buck Rogers’ rockers Feeder will be joined by indie up-and-comers Circa Waves and Tom Greenan. Teenage singer-songwriter Kara Marni will also be performing on the stage on Friday as well as London rockers Judas.

What is the line up for Saturday?

If you thought the line up for Friday was stacked, well hold onto your hat because Saturday’s is equally as top notch with James Bay joining co-headliners Depeche Mode and Liam Gallagher on the Main Stage.

Stockport rockers Blossoms, Kodaline and pop sensation Jessie J are also on the bill, as well as SG Lewis, Slydigs and Hampshire’s own Wild Front.

Britain’s Got Talent winner Tokio Myres, Soul II Soul, Rak Su, Mullally, Louise, Catherine McGrath, Rothwell and Paradisia, will all be performing on the Big Top stage.

What is the line up for Sunday?

The Killers may be closing the festival with a headline set on Sunday, there are still plenty of other acts to watch throughout the rest of the day. Manic Street Preachers will be bringing their famed live performance to the Main Stage, along with ‘Brown Eyed Girl’ hitmaker Van Morrison.

Pop star Camila Cabello will give the Isle of Wight a taste of ‘Havana’ when she performs on the Main Stage, While Sheryl Crow, Hurts, Hudson Taylor, Gerry Cinnamon and Reminders will also be performing throughout the day.

On the Big Top stage up-and-coming pop singer Sigrid is set to perform, along with Lany, The Pretty Things, The Skids, The Professionals, Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly and Ten Tonnes.

What else is going on?

While obviously the music is the main draw for any festival, Isle of Wight still has plenty of other activies for you to sink your teeth into throughout the weekend.

Including Cirque De La Quirk, Old Mount Cider Kiwi Camp which has a packed programme of fun including Disco Yoga, The Hard Rock Stage showcasing the breaking through acts, the Strongbow Yard and many more!

If you haven’t got your ticket yet, there is still time click here for more information