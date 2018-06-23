Isle of Wight Festival 2018: Island has a golden touch as music gets going in the sunshine

THE crowd was on ‘fire’ last night as Kasabian headlined Isle of Wight festival.

Fans were entertained by the four man rock band on the main stage while others danced the night away to a DJ set from Chase & Status in the Big Top.

Paul Middleton said: ‘This year is the best line-up they have ever had and is all the bands I love and they have all been great so far.

‘Bands like Kasabian are probably for an older crowd and I am not sure about the artists here for the young ones but everyone seems to be having a good time.’

Paul came from Christchurch to visit friend Sarah Holdeton who lives on the island.

She said: ‘I have come to the festival before as I live on the island and always have a great time.

‘There is just something for everyone and there is a great atmosphere.’

The pair’s only criticism of the festival held in Seaclose Park, Newport was down to drinks.

Sarah, 57, said: ‘As we were first coming through we bought a drink as it was an enormously hot day but when we got the next stage of the queue we weren’t allowed the drinks we had bought 200 yards back so that was a bit annoying but I guess it was about tighter security and at least we know now for the rest of the weekend.

Paul added: ‘We are looking forward to the rest of the festival in this glorious weather.’

Kasabian rocked the Isle of Wight Festival

Sarah and Paul weren’t the only ones to notice the tighter security at this year’s event.

Heather Mills from Derby said: ‘It is my fourth time at the festival and this year I have definitely noticed an increase in security.

‘It has always been tight but this year there was more checks and also a sniffer dog.’

Brother David said: ‘The only thing was we were burnt to a crisp as we had to queue for three hours.

‘But obviously it is good that security is so tight given what happened in Portsmouth a month or so ago.’

Tonight X-Factor winners Rak-Su, Jessie J, Kodaline, Liam Gallagher and Depeche Mode will entertain crowds dressed in gold to celebrate 50 years since the first festival in 1968.

The festival team is running a competition for the best dressed gold god or goddess.

Organiser John Giddings said: ‘I thought we should do something special and it has taken off like wildfire with people posting all over the internet about what they are wearing.’