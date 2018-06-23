Isle of Wight Festival 2018: Music fans praise organisers as festival starts third day

FANS have praised artists and staff as everyone gets stuck into the third day of the Isle of Wight festival and relieves last night’s ‘Fire’ set.

Kasabian had crowds eating out the palm of their hands as they played classics from the repertoire including ‘You’re in love with a psycho’ and ‘Fire’.

Dave Chinley described the band’s headlining set, at the festival in Seaclose Park, Newport, as ‘off the hook’.

The 49-year-old from Poole said: ‘Kasabian was on fire and absolutely amazing and everyone was loving it.

‘We were actually stood near to the front and next to us was Peter Crouch and his missus Abbey Clancy.

‘She was on his shoulders and they were really getting involved which is great to see.’

Friend Ross Ferrone added: ‘We have done Glastonbury and Reading before but when we were slightly younger so we were a bit worried before about how it would be but the vibe here is amazing.

‘Kasabian and Feeder were really great and it is nice that our favourite bands are here and all spaced out with no overlaps.’

With the sun shining organisers are reminding revellers to drink plenty.

Dave said: ‘ I felt a bit I’ll yesterday and went to the welfare tent and they were amazing.

‘I have been to many festivals but I have never felt so cared for, they got me some tablets and sat me down with a cup of tea.

‘I felt like my wife was looking after me so major brownie points for that.’

Tonight X-Factor winners Rak-Su, Jessie J, Kodaline, Liam Gallagher and Depeche Mode will entertain crowds dressed in gold to celebrate 50 years since the first festival in 1968.

The festival team is running a competition for the best dressed gold god or goddess.

Organiser John Giddings said: ‘I thought we should do something special and it has taken off like wildfire with people posting all over the internet about what they are wearing.’

Paula Mapleton and pal Tina Ellis got into the spirit and were decked head to toe in gold glitter and sequins.

Paula, originally from Portsmouth but who now lives in California, said: ‘We absolutely love this festival and everyone is so friendly.

‘We wanted to dress up because we are both in our fifties so we are also golden girls.’

Tina from Bury added: ‘Paula forced me to dress up but now I am here is it a really great atmosphere.