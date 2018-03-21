Isle of Wight Festival announces 18 new acts – including The Wombats, Travis and Rak-Su

Have your say

EIGHTEEN new acts have been added to the bill for the Isle of Wight Festival in June.

They are: Travis, The Wombats, X Factor winners Rak-Su, Sigrid, Hot Dub Time Machine, Hurts, The Pretty Things, LANY, Bang Bang Romeo, Hudson Taylor, Kara Marni, SG Lewis, Gerry Cinnamon, Wild Front, Paradisia, Slydigs, Mullally and T.Rextasy.

The Wombats and Hot Dub Time Machine are set to perform in the Big Top, exclusively for campers, on the Thursday of the event.

The acts will join headliners Depeche Mode, The Killers, Kasabian, Liam Gallagher, Camila Cabello, The Script, Rita Ora, Van Morrison, James Bay and Blossoms.

The festival will run from June 21 to June 24.

Ticket prices: weekend with/without camping £209, student £175, teen (13-17) £150, child under 12 – free.

Day tickets: Friday £65 and Saturday/Sunday £75.

Visit isleofwightfestival.com.