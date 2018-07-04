Isle of Wight high rope adventure course given green light 

A new large-scale high ropes course on the Isle of Wight is a step closer to becoming a reality following the council’s decision to back the plans.

Sandown Sky Trail at Sandham Gardens, will stand 13m high overlooking the beachfront at Sandown once completed.

The attraction will include a three-tier high-level course and zip rail, as well as a high specification adventure golf course, electric karts, enhanced catering and beach huts.

Which will make Sandham Gardens the perfect day out for the whole family.

Heritage Attractions Ltd, which owns The Needles Landmark, has a 50-year lease with Sandown Town Council to develop the town’s Sandham Gardens and believes the development will provide the spark for a new phase of regeneration for the area.

Marino Zanti from Heritage Attractions Ltd said: ‘We’re pleased with the council’s recommendation to approve our plans for Sandown Sky Trail at Sandham Gardens.

‘Heritage Attractions Ltd has a great track record of running a successful island attraction, working closely with other local businesses and employing island residents.

‘We look forward to continuing to work with the councils and community to further redevelop Sandham Gardens which will bring more jobs to the area, complement the beach and existing tourism attractions, while also encouraging more people to visit.

‘We’re sure this can be the catalyst for the next stage of Sandown’s regeneration.’