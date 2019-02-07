It’s Cascades Carnival time

CARNIVAL fever is coming to the city centre this weekend.

On Saturday the Cascades Centre will be hosting its first-ever Cascades Carnival, with a whole host of fun for all ages including fairground-inspired games and plenty of prizes up for grabs.

Shoppers will be able to try their hand at skittles, Hoop-a-Shoe and Wrecking Ball, with a selection of fantastic prizes from the centre’s retailers set to be won throughout the day, including the top prize of a Polaroid Instant including film and photobox camera worth £100 from London Camera Exchange.

Centre manager, Andrew Philip, said he was looking forward to it.

‘Saturday is going to be a fantastic day here at the centre. This is the first time we’ve ever done something like Cascades Carnival, and we can’t wait to see the response from our visitors on the day.

‘We’ve been working hard behind the scenes on this event for quite a while now and we’ll be pulling out all of the stops to make sure that Saturday is a fun-filled day of activities that the entire family will enjoy.

‘Our retailers will be joining in the fun with prizes provided from stores across the centre and there will be plenty of chances to win throughout the day.’

The centre’s charity partner, Wave 105FM Cash for Kids, will also be on-site throughout the day with even more games and freebies to give away.

Andy added: ‘It will be great to have the team from Cash for Kids here. And I’d encourage everyone to donate to such an important cause.’

The free event takes place in between Next and Starbucks at Cascades Shopping Centre from 11am until 4pm.