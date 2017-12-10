It’s going to be cold tomorrow and it might even snow (somewhere in Hampshire!)

WARNINGS have been given for icy roads ahead of a freezing night tonight.

According to a Met Ofcice weather warning, ‘ice is expected to form on some surfaces tonight and into Monday morning’.

It goes on to say: ‘Some injuries are possible from slips and falls on icy surfaces and there will probably be some icy patches on untreated roads and cycle paths.

‘Tomorrow morning some snow may fall over parts of Kent, Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire. Some accumulations of 2-5 cm are possible above 100 m but at lower levels no accumulations are expected, instead a mixture of rain and sleet is most likely.

‘Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer and more difficult journeys.’

Temperatures are expected to be only 2C all day.