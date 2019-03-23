Have your say

Kenny Jackett has lifted the lid on why Luke McGee has remained on the Pompey sidelines.

The Blues boss admits the former Tottenham goalkeeper is ‘100-per-cent fit’ but he’s preferred Alex Bass on the substitutes’ bench.

Pompey keeper Luke McGee. Picture: Joe Pepler

McGee moved to Fratton Park from Spurs for an undisclosed fee in July 2017.

He signed a three-year deal and was No1 stopper last season, making 50 appearances.

However, the arrival of Craig MacGillivray last summer pushed McGee down the pecking order.

He then picked up a wrist injury in December, prompting Pompey to recall Bass from his loan spell at National League South side Torquay United to deputise.

And despite McGee making a full recovery from his setback, Jackett has continued to keep the academy graduate as No2 keeper since the 1-1 draw with Barnsley on December 15.

Bass also featured in the reserves’ 3-1 victory over the Royal Navy on Tuesday, with academy stopper Leon Pitman on the bench.

Jackett is happy with the three keepers he has at Fratton Park.

And the manager insists McGee is match ready if he’s called upon.

Jackett said: ‘Luke McGee is 100-per-cent fit and available.

‘I have obviously carried on selecting Craig MacGillivray and Alex Bass.

‘Luke is there should he be needed and is available.

‘We do and will put on regular reserve games on, definitely, but Alex Bass has needed those games as well.

‘But it is good that we have three keepers.

‘Alex has come through the youth policy and has been patient waiting for his opportunity.

‘If you’re looking at their ages, Craig is 26, Luke is 23 and Alex is 21 – that’s pretty good for our three keepers.

‘For us, we want it to continue to be a strong area and for all three of them to keep improving.’

McGee had an impressive loan spell at Peterborough during the 2015-16 season before he made the switch to Pompey.

The Edgware-born man kept 14 clean sheets last term as the Blues finished eighth in League One.

Jackett has previously stated he’s happy with McGee’s shot stopping – but wants his distribution needs to improve, along with commanding his area more dominantly.

He’s made five appearances this campaign, but none have come during the League One promotion push.

McGee featured in the Carabao Cup first-round defeat to AFC Wimbledon in August, before being handed four outings in the Checkatrade Trophy.