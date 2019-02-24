‘Jail bird’ boasting thief set for return home

A THIEF who smashed a shop security worker in the face while boasting he was a ‘jail bird’ could be set for a return to prison.

James Cannon, 35, of Gosport Road, Fareham, will find out whether he is sent back behind bars tomorrow after admitting assaulting a security guard at B&M Home Store where he shoplifted champagne, four bottles of wine and beer.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard how drug addict Cannon turned on a security guard.

‘He walked towards me and pushed me in the face and was shouting “ I’m a jail l bird, I’ll f*** you up”,’ the victim said.

Magistrates ordered Cannon to not go to the shop. He will be sentenced following probation reports.