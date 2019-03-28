James Vince eyeing England recall in time for Ashes after deciding to open up for Hampshire

James Vince is determined to win an England recall in time for the Ashes this summer.

The Hampshire captain’s last Test appearance came almost a year ago during the series in New Zealand.

But the 28-year-old hopes his decision to open for Hampshire in red-ball cricket this season can help him earn a spot in Joe Root’s squad for the much-anticipated series against the Aussies.

Vince batted at number three in all five Tests of the last Ashes Down Under in 2017.

He said: ‘I’ve had chats with Ed Smith (England selector) and Joe Root, asking what is my best route back into the side.

‘The feedback I got is they’re more comfortable moving someone down the order than up the order.

‘If I can do well opening the batting at the start of the year, should there be spots available come the Ashes, I’m giving myself the best chance of being selected.

‘Going from three to opening, with Jimmy Adams retiring, I’ve not just put myself first. It’s good for me and good for the team.’

Vince opened the batting for Hampshire in a two-day friendly win at Sussex this week.

But the skipper does not feel there will be too much difference as he moves up the order from number three.

‘I’ve been batting three, so it’s not really going to be a huge difference,’ added Vince.

‘A lot of the time last season I was in inside the first five overs anyway. There is no real tactical change.

‘It was my decision. I’m in a position here where I can talk to coaches, be part of the management and see what fits best for the team.’

Hampshire host Essex in their County Championship curtain-raiser from April 5.