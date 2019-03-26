Waterlooville A went level at the top of the Portsmouth & District League with a 10-2 victory over Craneswater R.

The match was all about one person and that was teenager Jamie Wilson who made a superb 111 break and then followed it up with an 83 break to secure his two frames in the division one clash, writes Steve Toms.

He was helped by team-mates Rich Burnett Jnr, Sam Tindell and Frankie Jakeway who all who won their two frames to make it a convincing win.

Copnor A earned a 9-3 win over Craneswater Z.

For Copnor Daniel Compton found some form by winning his two frames.

Steve Toms made breaks of 55 and 36 and won his two frames. This was backed up by Kev Harding as he won making a 36 break, with Scott Compton and Mark Tillison both winning two frames to get an easy win.

Emsworth remain third after their 8-4 win against Portchester X.

For Portchester, Matt James won his two frames and Mark Kingswell drew and made a 33 break.

But this wasn’t enough as Emsworth had Nick Fegan, Greg Harding and Chris Hardyman all winning their couple of frames with the latter making a 31 break.

Craneswater Q and Cowplain Z couldn’t be split as they played out a 6-6 draw.

For Craneswater Q, Leon Kelley and Ian Russell put their two frames each on the board and it looked to be enough but Cowplain saved the best to last.

Frank Baxter won his frames and it was left to Andy Hall who made a 38 break and won both of his frames to secure a draw.

Waterlooville Allstars look to have division two wrapped up as they continued to impress after their 8-4 victory against Waterlooville D.

For Waterlooville D, Neil Stewart won two for his team and Craig Skeggs also won.

But for the Allstars Simon Munday, with a 36 break, Mark Lloyd, who made a 49 break, Pascal Richard, with a 32 break, and captain Chloe White all won their matches, to keep their side at the top of the table.

Copnor D beat Pompey Royals 9-3 and hope to keep hold of second spot now.

Steve Orchard won his two frames for the Royals.

For Copnor, Wayne Rendle made a 56 break on the way to winning two frames and this was helped by Andy Hall and Tony Simmonds who also won.

But it started with Dave Glover as he won his match to set the tone for the game.

Waterlooville C won a close encounter beating Cowplain Gas 7-5.

Neil Kirby was the bright spark for the Gas as he won his two frames.

For Waterlooville, Gary Wilton won both of his frames but it was left to Zac Truscott who won both frames under pressure to take his side over the winning line.

North End Bowls and Copnor E played out a 6-6 draw.

Mike Dorey got the bowlers off to a flying start by winning his two frames.

Phil Ledington cancelled that out by winning his frames and all the other games were drawn.

For the Bowls team Colin Elliott made a 37 break in his drawn game and for Copnor John Oldfield rattled in a 40 break in his game.

In division three Waterlooville B climbed to second by winning 11-1 against Cowplain Misfits.

Ben Hounsome, Kelvin Connor, Shaun Hounsome, Keith Neil and Matt Johnson all won two in the emphatic success.

Copnor Xcels recorded a close 7-5 victory over top-of-the-table Al’s Bar.

For Al’s Bar Andy Archer won to keep it close but it was Copnor’s Andy Chambers who cancelled that out and it was left to Sam Laxton who won both of this frames as Copnor earned the victory.

Craneswater Dandy enjoyed a good win against LPWMC taking the game 9-3.

Dave Riddell won his game but that was it for Leigh Park.

Brian Elsegood matched that for Craneswater and it was left to the trio of Rob Dandy, Ioan Moon and Nick Hutton who all won their games to push them up the league table.

Cowplain B and Alexandra Bowls played a close contest with the latter just edging it 7-5.

For Cowplain, Will Garrett won both of his frames. The bowlers gave thanks to Matt Sheath who won both and then it was left to Tony Best who kept his nerve to win both frames and earn the victory.

Broadoak Social Club saw off a good Waterlooville Butler Boys team 8-4.

It was a great start for Waterlooville as captain Shaun Croxford won both of his frames.

Broadoak had Lance Cornwell, Simon Fleming and Gerry Wheeler all on form as they won their frames to get their team over the line.