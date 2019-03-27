Jazz musician cancelled by Southsea club over ‘anti-semitic’ claims says he is victim of ‘international smear campaign’

A RENOWNED jazz musician accused of being ‘anti-semitic’ who had his sell-out show cancelled at a Southsea music venue has fired back saying: ‘There is an international smear campaign against me.’

As reported in The News, Gilad Atzmon, a British artist and author, was given the boot by Coastguard Studio, located at the Strand, where he was due to be playing on Friday evening.

The studio had posted on its website about the upcoming performance before deciding to cancel the gig amid fears his views may upset people. ‘We’ve cancelled his performance. We do not support those kind of views in any way so took the decision after I read about him,’ the owner of the studio said.

It came as the latest blow to Mr Atzmon, who was banned from performing with rock band The Blockheads in 2017 after complaints were made to Islington Council. He was due to perform at the council-owned Islington Assembly Hall.

The jazz musician was also under the microscope when Labour MP Chris Williamson was forced to apologise for backing a petition in support of Mr Atzmon last December.

A Labour spokesman called Mr Atzmon ‘a vile antisemite’ and said it was right Mr Williamson had apologised.

Speaking to The News, Mr Atzmon denied he was anti-semitic and said there had been a campaign to damage his reputation – including claims he denied the Holocaust took place.

But when asked if he believed the Holocaust happened, he replied: ‘Of course. Some people deny it but there is no evidence to support that. I am not anti-semitic.

‘If these views were true then I would lose my job – I would be behind bars.’

Mr Atzmon blamed the Labour Party for causing him problems. He said: ‘There is a campaign against me that is pushed by the Labour Party, which has been accused of anti-semitism.

‘The party is tyrannical. I am opposed by some because I criticise elements of the party from the left (political side) rather than the right.’

The musician admitted he was critical of Israeli and Jewish politics as well as history laws. ‘As a writer I have criticised Israel and Jewish politics,’ Mr Atzmon said.

‘I believe that all states, ideologies and politics must be subject to criticism, but I have never criticised Jews as people, as a race or as a biological entity. In fact, my work is deeply anti-racist and focuses only on the political and the cultural.’

He continued: ‘I am being subjected to an international smear campaign. Local councils, clubs and festivals that promote my music or my thoughts around the world are being subjected to a barrage of emails sent in a clear and malicious attempt to slander me. In these emails I am called an “anti-semite”, “bigot”, “racist”, “Holocaust denier”, and so on.’

Speaking of his snub from Coastguard Studio, he added: ‘I’m not worried about playing there. I play every night anyway. I am one of the leading British artists and I play with all sorts of people in my band including Jewish people.

‘I would have been (at the Coastguard Studio) to play music – it is not a political rally. The concert was sold out months ago.

‘Are we living in a free state or not? I don’t think we are.’