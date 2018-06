Have your say

A JET ski burst into flames and began to sink.

Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (Gafirs) were called to the incident off Daedalus slipway at Lee-on-the-Solent.

The owner of the jet ski managed to extinguish the fire but it started to sink. It happened at midday on Sunday.

The Seafarers Sailing Club rescue boat was afloat at the time and managed to assist the jet-skier. The Gafirs crew helped get it ashore safely.