Joanna Lumley to come to Portsmouth during UK tour of autobiographical show

Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley has announced her first ever tour of the UK and Ireland, with with her new autobiographical show ‘It’s All About Me’.

The actress and activist will entertain audiences with ‘some never heard before stories’ from her career when the tour begins in October next year and comes to Portsmouth on Sunday, November 4.

‘The thought of this tour... has completely taken over my waking hours,’ she said.

‘It’s utterly thrilling to start planning the stories I can tell, and the rapture (and gratitude, to be fair) with which I shall greet the audiences.’

‘Nothing like this has come my way before, and I may have to be dragged off with a hook at the end of each show. Oh people! This is especially for you from me, with masses of love. I think it will be fabulous.’

Lumley will be joined on stage by friend and producer Clive Tulloh, who will put questions from the audience to her.

The 30-date tour, which begins on October 6 at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall, includes dates in Glasgow, Blackpool, Sheffield, Leeds, London and Brighton.

Joanna Lumley 2018 tour dates:

Sat 6 Oct – Waterfront, Belfast

Sun 7 Oct – Bord Gais, Dublin

Tue 9 Oct – Symphony Hall, Birmingham

Wed 10 Oct – Sage, Gateshead

Thu 11 Oct – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

Fri 12 Oct – EICC, Edinburgh

Sat 13 Oct – Opera House, Blackpool

Sun 14 Oct – Lowry, Manchester

Wed 17 Oct – New Theatre, Oxford

Thu 18 Oct – Hippodrome, Bristol

Fri 19 Oct – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

Sat 20 Oct – Millennium Centre, Cardiff

Sun 21 Oct – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Mon 22 Oct – Regent Theatre, Ipswich

Wed 24 Oct – City Hall, Sheffield

Thu 25 Oct – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

Fri 26 Oct – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Sat 27 Oct – Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

Sun 28 Oct – Barbican, York

Mon 29 Oct – Palladium, London

Wed 31 Oct – Pavilions, Plymouth

Thu 1 Nov – Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry

Fri 2 Nov – Guildhall, Southampton

Sat 3 Nov – Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

Sun 4 Nov – Guildhall, Portsmouth

Tue 6 Nov – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

Wed 7 Nov – St Georges Hall, Blackburn

Thu 8 Nov – Brighton Dome, Brighton

Fri 9 Nov – Royal & Derngate, Northampton

Sat 10 Nov – Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury