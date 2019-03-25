Jobs fair comes to city 

JOBS with some major names will be on offer at an event in Cosham.

Cosham Jobcentre is holding a Jobsfair on Wednesday from 10am until 2pm with scores of local employers attending such as Selco, Premier Inn, McDonalds, Marriott, Mayfair Homecare, Avon, as well as training and apprenticeship providers.

Rachel Spilman, from Portsmouth JobCentre Plus, said: ‘It has been a busy season for jobs fairs and this is a good reflection of the local opportunities which are available to our customers. Recently the Guildhall Jobs Fair, and Alan Mak’s Jobsfair in Havant last week both had a great turnout and a good atmosphere with numerous jobs on offer.’