THE Havant Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair will return for a third year, it has been announced.

The event, organised by Alan Mak MP, will take place on Friday, March 9 at Havant Leisure Centre from 10am to 3pm.

Mr Mak said: ‘I am delighted the event will return to Havant Leisure Centre in March.

‘We should never be complacent and should be aiming to get everyone into work, an apprenticeship or training.’