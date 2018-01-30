Jools Holland is returning to Portsmouth on his latest tour

Have your say

BANDLEADER Jools Holland is heading back to Portsmouth as part of his latest tour.

The pianist and television presenter is heading off around the UK later this year with his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra.

They will be performing at the Portsmouth Guildhall on November 1.

The 35-date tour also includes trips to Dublin, Leeds, Brighton and Cardiff.

Joining Jools on his tour will be special guest Marc Almond, frontman for Soft Cell. In a 36-year career Marc has sold more than 30 million records worldwide, with his greatest hits including Say Hello, Wave Goodbye and Tainted Love.

Jools, who turned 60 last week, was an original member of the band Squeeze.

More recently he has hosted a weekly programme on BBC Radio 2 and presents his annual Hootenanny TV show on New Year’s Eve.

He performed with his orchestra in Portsmouth in November 2016, also at the Guildhall.

Our reviewer at the time wrote: ‘The enjoyment shown by his audience as he made a welcome return to Portsmouth last night came not only from his mesmerising performance but from the sheer exuberance he exuded in delivering his rip-roaring music.

‘Jools – don’t give up the night job!’

Also performing with Jools on his tour will be vocalists Ruby Turner and Louise Marshall, as well as original Squeeze member Gilson Lavis on drums.

Previous tour guests have included Lulu, Joss Stone, Roland Gift and Melanie C.

Tickets for the autumn and winter tour will go on general sale on Friday February 2 at 10am.

Tickets are priced at £41, as well as a booking fee, for all performances except the Royal Albert Hall concerts.

You can buy tickets by going to ticketmaster.co.uk, seetickets.com or ticketline.co.uk.

