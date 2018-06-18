Joy as nostalgic Leigh Park Community Centre Cinema is relaunched

Have your say

PEOPLE power won as a nostalgic community cinema made its comeback.

Leigh Park Community Centre’s big screen returned with an official relaunch ceremony led by Mayor of Havant Peter Wade.

Celebrating the asset’s revival – thanks to charity Community First and a grant from a local firm – the event on May 30 featured an inaugural screening enjoyed by residents.

Viewers at the Leigh Park Community Centre Cinema also got to enjoy goodie bags from new local shop Sweet Like Me.

Because of licencing it cannot be named, but a musical – as part of a ladies’ night – will be screened at the cinema at 7pm on June 29.