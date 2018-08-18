Joy as youngsters meet their Octonauts heroes at the Spinnaker Tower 

TELEVISION came to life for scores of lucky youngsters as characters from a CBeebies hit paid a visit to Portsmouth.

Dynamic duo Kwazii the Kitten and Captain Barnacles took time to meet their adoring fans at the Spinnaker Tower today.

The pair regularly feature in the popular children’s show Octonauts, which is also aired on the Disney Junior channel.

Eager children and their parents queued to meet them in a series of appearances from 11am, on the landmark’s viewing deck.

Among them was four-year-old Jake Baldwin, from the village of Southwick, Hampshire, just north of Portsmouth.

He said: ‘I’ve been excited for this – I watch Octonauts on TV a lot.’

The youngster even managed to grab a photo with his heroes, much to the delight of his mum, Helen.

She said: ‘Jake has been looking forward to this for a while because he watches Octonauts on TV most days.

‘He’s got loads of the [Octonauts] toys at home, so this has been a long time coming for him.’

Andrew Totskyy, three, was equally excited for the appearance – having travelled down to Portsmouth from London with his parents.

His dad, Vadim, said: ‘Andrew is a huge Octonauts fan and he watches them every morning.

‘He’s got all the toys and even I think they’re quite good.’

The characters also appeared at the Spinnaker Tower earlier this month – but today marked the second of two scheduled visits to the city.