Joy for tots as they learn to love art

Children at a nursery school were able to get hands-on with works of art.

The tots from Alverbridge Pre-school, in Gosport, were able to explore colours, lines, shapes and textures at Gosport Play Gallery.

Hugh Peach, Winnie Harwood, Oliver Decat and Ethan Bailey having fun (180020-01)

Visitors to the gallery, in Walpole Road, can jump on a gel floor to mix colours and create new shapes, take a walk on a tactile pathway, weave on a giant peg loom, feature in their own portrait selfie, and make sculptures from metallic boulders or giant polydrons.

The play gallery is open alongside an exhibition of artworks from Southampton City Art Gallery, Southern Shores, featuring marine-themed paintings of our coastal area.

