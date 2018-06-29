Joy for young tennis ace

TALENTED young British tennis player Katie Boulter continued her run of impressive form by defeating Jennifer Brady 6-3 6-3 to reach the final at the Fuzion 100 Southsea Trophy.

The 21-year-old will face second seed Kirsten Flipkens, who won both her singles and doubles semi-finals at Canoe Lake Leisure on Thursday, in today’s title decider.

Leicestershire’s Boulter needed one hour and 27 minutes to find a way past the American world No. 75 in a match which was closer than the scoreline suggested.

In windy conditions, the world No. 144 held her nerve and came through several deuce games to secure victory and book her place in the final.