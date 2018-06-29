Jubilation after Harley raises thousands from Portsmouth abseil

A BRAVE man from Portsmouth has turned his dreams of heading down the Spinnaker Tower into a reality, giving back to a charity that has supported him since he was a small boy.

Harley Salter, 23, from Portsmouth, sailed down the Spinnaker Tower to raise money for the Hampshire Youth Project and Enable Ability – a branch of the Youth Project itself.

Harley has been engaging with Enable Ability since he was eight, allowing him to do indoor skydiving, rock climbing and much more.

Harley has a range of multiple disabilities but has overcome a number of obstacles to grow into a confident young adult.

His mum, Vanessa Salter, has described the enormous swell of pride that she felt as her son went down the tower, which he did dressed as Spiderman.

She said: ‘Everyone was at the bottom cheering Harley on as he came down the tower – it was amazing to watch him do it

‘He’s managed to raise £2,000 so far and we’re all really proud of him for what he has been able to achieve.

‘He was smiling the whole way down and seemed to really enjoy himself. He didn’t hesitate, just came down at his own pace and took in the view around him.

‘Harley got a medal from the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth and was incredibly chuffed to have got a medal for what he’s done.

‘We are all incredibly proud of Harley.’