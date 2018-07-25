Judge uses power not to activate jail term        

A VANDAL who breached a suspended prison sentence twice escaped jail after an ‘extraordinary turnaround in lifestyle’.

Judge William Ashworth used his powers of discretion at Portsmouth Crown Court by not enforcing guidelines that usually would have seen Havant-based Scott Rapley incarcerated for his crimes.

The defendant admitted damaging Ali’s kebab shop in Commercial Road causing the owner to lose out on a day of trade.

While on bail Rapley, 20, then lashed out at a car for no reason, leaving it damaged.

‘It has been an extraordinary turnaround in your lifestyle with you working hard and getting a promotion and ending the destructive cycle you were in.

‘It would be unjust to activate your sentence,’ judge Ashworth said.

Instead Rapley, of Cedar Gardens, was given a community order of 12 months, 120 hours unpaid work, told to pay compensation to his victims of £872, as well as being told to pay £340 costs and £200 fine.